BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two Morganton men arguing over a stolen trailer pulled by a 4-wheeler were arrested, one of which was found with meth and a concealed weapon.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out Thursday morning just before 9 a.m. to a location on Hopewell Road in Morganton over the theft of a utility trailer with a four-wheeler.

Detectives located the 4-wheeler pulling the stolen trailer near the intersection of Hopewell Road and Highway 64. A male suspect later identified as 59-year-old Kenneth Ray Epley, Sr. was in an argument with the victim, 33-year-old Kenneth Dwayne Piercy. Piercy told investigators that Epley was carrying a concealed weapon.

Investigators ordered Epley to throw the firearm down, which he did. He was handcuffed and arrested. During a search, investigators located methamphetamine on Epley.

As the investigation went on, detectives determined that Piercy was also involved in the theft of the utility trailer. He was located by deputies off Burkemont Road and arrested without incident.

Epley is charged with felony aid and abet larceny, felony possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun. He was booked into jail on $25,000 bond. Piercy was charged with felony larceny and booked on a $10,000 bond.