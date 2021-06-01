Morganton man charged with first-degree rape involving a minor

MORGANTON, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Morganton man has been charged with first-degree rape of a minor following an investigation in Burke County, local deputies said on Tuesday.

Deputies began investigating last Thursday regarding a possible rape of a minor under the age of 13. The following day interviews were conducted regarding Morganton resident Jason McPeters, 37, who was identified as the suspect.

McPeters was arrested and charged with felony first-degree rape, he was given $150,000 secured bond and was held at the Burke County Jail.

DSS and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the case.

McPeters first court date is on Tuesday.