Burke County officials have brought multiple charges against man stemming from a car break-in earlier this month.

Officers responded to calls on June 6 regarding a car break-in in the Lake James community. Surveillance footage provided captured images of the suspect and officials were able to identify him as Morganton resident Treyvone Goode, 27.

Goode was taken into custody and the stolen property was recovered including a stolen gun.

Goode secured a bond of $25,000.