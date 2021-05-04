Morganton man arrested 3 times in 10 days on assault, drug, driving charges

BURKE COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Morganton man was arrested for the third time in 10 days on drugs, assault, and driving violation charges.
Officials began investigating Morganton resident Erik Brittain, 40, as part of a drug investigation.
On Friday attempts were made to pull him over in a vehicle when he sped away and a chase ensued. The chase ended a short time later and the suspect was arrested.
Brittain faces multiple charges including drug trafficking involving heroin or fentanyl and driving-related charges.
Brittain was arrested on April 28 for driving violations and was previously arrested on April 21 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon at an apartment complex. Meth was seized from the residence at the time and a victim stated he came into the apartment armed with a knife and severely injured a woman’s face.
Officials say the amount of fentanyl recovered is enough to cause about 50,000 overdoses.