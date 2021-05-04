Morganton man arrested 3 times in 10 days on assault, drug, driving charges

BURKE COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Morganton man was arrested for the third time in 10 days on drugs, assault, and driving violation charges.

Officials began investigating Morganton resident Erik Brittain, 40, as part of a drug investigation.

On Friday attempts were made to pull him over in a vehicle when he sped away and a chase ensued. The chase ended a short time later and the suspect was arrested.

Brittain faces multiple charges including drug trafficking involving heroin or fentanyl and driving-related charges.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Brittain was arrested on April 28 for driving violations and was previously arrested on April 21 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon at an apartment complex. Meth was seized from the residence at the time and a victim stated he came into the apartment armed with a knife and severely injured a woman’s face.

Officials say the amount of fentanyl recovered is enough to cause about 50,000 overdoses.