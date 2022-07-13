CONOVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man is wanted, and another is missing in a year-long missing person case in the Conover area, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Mark Ortiz, 23, is wanted for felonious disposal of a body and has not been arrested.

Anthony Jaworsky was last seen by his family in the Conover area on July 13, 2021.

His vehicle was found along I-40 in Iredell County by N.C. Highway Patrol shortly after he was reported missing.

Investigators served a search warrant at a residence at the 3500 block of Curley’s Fish Camp Road, Hildebran.

During that search, evidence was found leading to an arrest warrant for Mark Ortiz.