Man asleep in car with drugs inside wakes up to deputies, Burke Co. Sheriff says

Burke County

by: Walter Hermann

Burke County Sheriff

BURKE COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Deputies who were inspecting a vehicle with a man who was asleep inside was arrested after they observed meth inside, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding a suspicious vehicle that was parked on Deerfield Drive in Morganton last Tuesday.

Glen Alpine resident Dave Webb, 54, was asleep in the vehicle, which was soon discovered had phony plates on it.

Deputies saw drugs inside the vehicle, woke up Webb, and he was arrested.

Webb faces multiple charges including drug possession.

FOX 46 Charlotte

