‘Irate’ man with swastika tattoo arrested in Morganton

Police in Burke County arrested a man who became irate with officers during an incident on Thursday.

Officers responded to calls on Denton’s Chapel Church Road regarding a suspicious person. Police found Morganton resident Kenneth Buchanan, 30, walking in the road talking to himself.

When approached Buchanan became irate turning towards the officers with clenched fists, cursing, and then lunging toward a deputy. He told the officer that “the gangs just want to kill me” and lifted his shirt to show a swastika tattoo on his chest.

Buchanan resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody. Officers believe the man was under some type of influence.

He faces multiple charges including obstructing an officer and had previous charges of threatening a judicial officer.