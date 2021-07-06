Homeless man shoots victim in head during apparent drug-induced rift, Burke Co. deputies say

BURKE COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A homeless man who got into an apparent drug-induced rift with several others and shot one of them in the head is in jail, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding a kidnapping and assault around 5 a.m. on Sunday, July 4th, near 8664 Cedar Street in Connelly Springs.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to FOX 46 Charlotte’s breaking news email list

Keith Sumlin, 55 and listed as homeless, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

An initial investigation revealed Sumlin got into an altercation in a wooded area with several people including a woman and three men. There was drug use going on, the police report indicated.

The woman said she had been held against her will at gunpoint for multiple hours.

According to the report, shortly before 5 a.m. Sumlin shot Timothy Hyler in the head with a shotgun. Medic transported the victim to the hospital via helicopter.

This remains an active investigation.