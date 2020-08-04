Home shot into in Burke County, no injuries

Officers responded to calls about an incident involving screaming and gunshots around 9 a.m. at 1859 Crump Park Road. Deputies observed two people fleeing the scene, a man and a woman.

An initial investigation showed that Jonathan Poplin fired a gun into a mobile home occupied by three people. Fortunately, no one was injured. A short time later Poplin’s van was located and officials were told the suspect ran into the woods. Poplin was located shortly after and taken into custody.

Both the Caldwell and Burke County sheriff’s participated in the incident. Poplin faces multiple charges including firing a gun into an occupied home.

