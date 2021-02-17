Heroin, meth, guns seized in Morganton bust

MORGANTON, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two suspects were arrested and a wide range of drugs including heroin were found during a raid on a home in Burke County last week, local officials said on Wednesday.

Burke County Sheriff

Following an investigation, officials issued a warrant at a home located at 2306 Putnam Street in Morganton last Friday. Morganton residents Amber Harris, 34, and Ryan Shambre, 37, were present and a search of the home produced a drug stash that included heroin, meth, marijuana, and multiple guns.

Harris and Shambre were both arrested and face multiple charges including felony possession of a weapon and drug trafficking charges.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Morganton Department of Public Safety, Burke County EMS, and Burke County DSS were the departments that were involved in the operation.