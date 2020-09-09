Heroin found in woman’s car during search, Burke County officials say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman who attempted to hide drugs from a deputy during a traffic stop has been arrested, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle August 23 on Enola Road.
Connelly Springs resident Priscilla Moody, 35, was observed attempting to hide something, the police report indicated.
A short time later following a search of the vehicle heroin was found and Moody was arrested.
Moody received a $10,000 bond and was taken to the magistrate’s office. She was being held at the Burke County Jail.
