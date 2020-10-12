Gas station clerk robbed at gunpoint in Burke County

Two men have been charged with robbing a gas station and holding the clerk at gunpoint, Burke County officials said on Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding an armed robbery at a Valero gas station in Hildebran last Tuesday.

The clerk said they were held at gunpoint by an Asian male who demanded money from the register.

The suspect fled in a vehicle that was waiting outside and got onto I-40.

An initial investigation identified Morganton resident Yia Vang, 38, and Fletcher resident Nohsher Chiah, 36, as the suspects.

Surveillance video helped police identify the vehicle and both men were taken into custody later that day.

They face multiple charges including robbery with a gun.

