BUKRE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A fire tore through a Burke County home early Tuesday morning, sending an elderly man to the hospital, according to Icard Township Fire officials.

The large fire happened at 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, on Virginia Place Circle in Icard.

Firefighters said as they arrived at the home, flames were showing through the roof. Three elderly people were inside when the fire broke out, they said.

Photo: Icard Township Fire

Photo: Icard Township Fire

An elderly man was rushed to the hospital with chest pains, firefighters said.

Two vehicles were damaged as the massive fire spread. The home is a total loss, Icard Township Fire said.

The fire remains under investigation at this time, but it’s believed to be accidental. The fire was out after about 40 minutes and crews cleared the scene after three hours, fire officials said.

All three residents were evacuated out of the home before firefighters arrived.