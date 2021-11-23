Desperate Measures: Burke County man tried to steal a fuel truck: Sheriff

Burke County

by: Walter Hermann

Posted: / Updated:

BURKE COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Burke County man was caught after stealing a local airport’s fuel truck and taking deputies on a chase, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident last Thursday at Foothills Airport in Morganton. Deputies were able to locate the stolen vehicle a short time later and unsuccessfully attempted to stop the vehicle and a chase ensued. The pursuit ultimately came to an end on the Blue Ridge Parkway, the report indicated.

Morganton resident Sheldon Wagner, 41, was arrested and faces multiple charges including larceny, eluding arrest, and probation violation.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

He was given a $60,000 secured bond and has a December court date.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories