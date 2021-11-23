Desperate Measures: Burke County man tried to steal a fuel truck: Sheriff

BURKE COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Burke County man was caught after stealing a local airport’s fuel truck and taking deputies on a chase, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident last Thursday at Foothills Airport in Morganton. Deputies were able to locate the stolen vehicle a short time later and unsuccessfully attempted to stop the vehicle and a chase ensued. The pursuit ultimately came to an end on the Blue Ridge Parkway, the report indicated.

Morganton resident Sheldon Wagner, 41, was arrested and faces multiple charges including larceny, eluding arrest, and probation violation.

He was given a $60,000 secured bond and has a December court date.