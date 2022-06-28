BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Deputies are asking for help finding a missing 30-year-old from Connelly Springs.
Philip Donald Carter was last seen walking on Hubert Lane in the vicinity of Will Hudson Road.
Carter is described as a black male with brown eyes, 6’1″, and about 180 pounds.
He is originally from Maryland and has lived in the South Mountian area of Burke County for about one year.
With any information on Carter’s whereabouts, the public is urged to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 438-5500.