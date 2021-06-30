Connelly Springs man charged with online solicitation of a minor

BURKE COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Connelly Springs man has been arrested and charged with the online solicitation of a child, deputies said on Wednesday.

Hickory Police received a tip in March regarding Cody Lowman, 30, and the possible online solicitation of minors. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation and ultimately issued warrants for Lowman’s arrest. He was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Lowman faces multiple charges including the solicitation of a child by computer and indecent liberties with a child. He is being held on $50,000 secured bond at Burke county Jail with his first court appearance on Thursday.