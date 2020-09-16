Church altar spray-painted with graffiti, Burke CO. Sheriff says

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Officials in Burke County say that graffiti was sprayed on an altar at a church while it was closed during the pandemic.

Officials responded to calls regarding a breaking and entering at Israel Chapel AME located at 2713 Israel Chapel Church Road in Connelly Springs.

A member of the church told a deputy that services hadn’t been held since March due to the pandemic and that they were checking on the church for security purposes on Monday and found a deadbolt unlocked.

A fire extinguisher had been set off inside the church and the altar was sprayed with graffiti, the police report indicated. Property had been thrown throughout the church and the suspects walked on top of the pews leaving footprints in the fire extinguisher chemical residual.

Investigators say that no evidence points to the incident ‘involving any racial bias.’

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 828-437-3333.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX46.COM