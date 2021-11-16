Charged: Morganton man charged with meth possession after investigation

Burke County

by: Walter Hermann

Credit: Burke County Sheriff

BURKE COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Morganton man was charged after meth was found inside his home, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies and members of the Department of Social Services began investigating reports of poor living conditions and possible drug activity at at a home on McClean Street in Morganton last Wednesday.

One of the residents of the home, 35-year-old Michael Clark, was interviewed and subsequently arrested after meth was found in the home. He faces charges including drug possession.

Clark received a $5,000 secured bond and appeared in court on Friday.

FOX 46 Charlotte

