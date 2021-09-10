Car collides with parked tractor-trailer on shoulder of I-40 in Burke County, driver killed

MORGANTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A car driving west on Interstate-40 in Burke County Thursday collided with a tractor-trailer stopped in the shoulder, killing the driver, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said 34-year-old Marcus Deal was driving west on I-40 near mile marker 102 when he traveled out of the travel lanes to the right, striking the semi-truck.

The tractor-trailer was reportedly parked on the shoulder due to mechanical issues.

Deal died at the scene. Crash investigators said he was not restrained by a seatbelt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Highway Patrol said the cause of the collision is still under investigation.

