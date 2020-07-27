Burke County reverts to Plan C, will begin school remotely

Burke County announced on Monday that they will begin school this fall completely remotely, reversing course after initially voting to do the hybrid Plan B option.

The Burke Co. Board of Ed. voted to operate under remote learning guidelines from August 17 through September 11th. The board cited a rise in cases as the reason for reverting to Plan C.

Each student will receive a device before August 17 that will assist with online learning, which will include paper packets, video, and phone and video calls. Kindergarten students are the one exception. They will receive devices the first week of instruction.

Student attendance will be taken and student work will now be required and graded.

