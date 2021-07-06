Burke County jail inmate uses false identity trick to escape, considered ‘armed and dangerous’

BURKE COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An inmate in Burke County has escaped following a mishap last week, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday.

Morganton resident Vance Hinson Jr., 27, was mistakenly released from prison this past Friday around 9:30 p.m. from the Burke County Jail.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to FOX 46 Charlotte’s breaking news email list

An initial investigation revealed that Hinson Jr. responded to another inmate’s name when called upon for release and that the detention officer did not follow release protocol.

Supervisors were notified later in the evening and a current search is underway.

Deputies said Hinson should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.

Hinson had been arrested on narcotics and probation violation charges.