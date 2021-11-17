Burke County man with 100+ criminal processes in NC court system busted again

BURKE COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Burke County man who has over 100 criminal court processes in the North Carolina court system has been arrested again, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Deputies began investigating 39-year-old Hudson resident Jessie Clark in September regarding him selling drugs. Detectives concluded Clark had been trafficking meth in Burke County. He was arrested last Wednesday at a gas station and is being held on a $200,000 secured bond and faces multiple charges including driving offenses and drug-related charges.

Burke County

His criminal history includes 113 various incidents that have been processed in the North Carolina court system dating back to 2003 and charges range from breaking and entering to drug-related charges.