BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators in Burke County are looking for a man accused in the statutory rape of a child under the age of 15.

According to investigators, 39-year-old Solomon Deprince Norwood was last known to live along Bryant Road in Morganton but has since moved from this address.

Norwood is described as a Black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 151 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Investigators believe he could be in surrounding counties but are not sure of his current whereabouts.

Anyone with information that leads to the arrest of Norwood is asked to contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 438-5500 or (828) 764-9505.