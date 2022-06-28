BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators in Burke County arrested a 43-year-old man for child sex crimes after a report of possible sexual assault against a juvenile.

According to Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Ira Russell Power was charged with statutory sexual offense with a person who is 15 years of age or younger and sexual activity by a substitute parent. The investigation began on June 3, when child protective services received the report.

Power was served with the warrants for arrest without incident and was issued a $100,000 bond. He has since bonded out of jail and has a court date of June 30, 2022.

Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Power managed to bond out before a mugshot could be taken.