BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Burke County man was arrested for stealing multiple catalytic converters, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Cody Watson, 24, of Granite Falls is charged with the felonious larceny of a catalytic converter and felonious possession of stolen goods.

Deputies say on Friday, June 17, an N.C. state trooper stopped Watson’s vehicle on Wilson Road in Hildebran.

After a search of his vehicle, the trooper located several catalytic converters. This called for deputies and detectives to be called to the scene.

Watson ultimately admitted that the catalytic converters belonged to him. He was then apprehended and taken to the Magistrate’s Office, where he was charged.

He received a $3,000 bond and was placed in the Burke County Jail.