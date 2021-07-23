Burke County deputy placed on leave after TikTok video cleared of wrongdoing

MORGANTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Burke County deputy that was on administrative leave while the sheriff’s office investigated a video posted to social media that reportedly showed a man collapse while the deputy restrained him by the neck has been cleared of wrongdoing, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the deputy was responding to the area near the Taco Bell on Miller Bridge Road in Connelly Springs after a man with an arrest warrant was spotted nearby.

The deputy reportedly pulled alongside the man, identified as Cole Carter, and verified that he was the man with the arrest warrant.

Authorities said Carter was told to put his hands on the patrol car and that he was under arrest for an outstanding warrant.

Carter allegedly became argumentative and combative, refusing to obey the deputy’s commands, the sheriff’s office said.

When the deputy threatened to use pepper spray, Carter reportedly grabbed the spray and fought for control of the can. During the struggle, officials said the pepper spray was deployed onto the control car and both Carter’s and the deputy’s shirts.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy was able to move his right arm over Carter’s shoulder with his right forearm under the suspect’s chin, but not against his throat.

While deputies tried to calm Carter down, they said he took the weight off of his feet and started falling to the ground. He was helped to the curb where he reportedly “was trying to keep his eyes shut.”

Carter complained that his face was burning and was told it was from the pepper spray. He was handcuffed and placed in a patrol car until EMS arrived to assess his possible injuries.

Deputies said Carter was decontaminated for the pepper spray and elected not to go to the hospital. He was then taken to jail.

In the video posted Saturday on TikTok, the Burke County sheriff’s deputy is seen holding a man with the crook of his elbow pressed against the man’s neck, the News Herald reports. About 40 seconds into the recording, the man is seen going limp and the deputy lowers him to the ground. Another deputy stands in front of them with arms outstretched.

Another video from the scene appears to show the man awake and standing after his collapse, but he’s pressed against the side of the patrol car.

Sheriff’s Office investigators met with the District Attorney to share video and investigative findings. The DA chose not to prosecute after reviewing the evidence.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office said it closely reviewed its use of force policy regarding strangleholds and chokeholds. Officials the deputy in the TikTok video had last been trained on the “use of force policy” this spring.

After review, the sheriff’s office said the deputy did not use a hold that restricted Carter’s ability to breathe and he was removed from administrative leave.

The sheriff’s office said it will be reviewing and if needed, revising its use of force policy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.