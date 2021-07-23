Burke County deputy on leave while TikTok restraint video investigated

MORGANTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office is investigating after a video was posted on social media showing a man collapse while a deputy appears to restrain him by his neck.

In the video posted Saturday on TikTok, the Burke County sheriff’s deputy is seen holding a man with the crook of his elbow pressed against the man’s neck, the News Herald reports. About 40 seconds into the recording, the man is seen going limp and the deputy lowers him to the ground. Another deputy stands in front of them with arms outstretched.

Another video from the scene appears to show the man awake and standing after his collapse, but he’s pressed against the side of the patrol car.

The incident has been under investigation since Saturday, Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant said Tuesday. A deputy is on administrative leave with pay during the investigation and he expects to release additional information soon, the sheriff said. He declined to give any details about the arrest.

Deputies do not wear body cameras. The county’s Board of Commissioners has declined Whisenant’s requests for funds to purchase cameras for deputies.