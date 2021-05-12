Burke Co. man already wanted on at least 20 charges accused of setting trailer on fire with woman inside

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Burke County man is accused of setting a trailer on fire with a woman inside of it.

The Sheriff’s Office says on May 11, deputies were called out to a structure fire at 2306 Putnam Street in Morganton. The caller had stated that a man had purposefully set a mobile home on fire while a woman was inside.

Rescue crews were able to put the flames out and the Fire Marshal and Sheriff’s Office detectives began an arson investigation.

Officials say the suspect, Ryan William Shambre, had fled the scene on foot through the woods. He was later found near Antioch Road.

When Shambre saw the deputy, he ran again. After a foot chase and resisting arrest involving a deputy and an off-duty SHP trooper, Shambre was taken into custody.

He was transported to the magistrate’s office and charged with Felony First Degree Arson, two counts of Assault on Government Official and Resisting A Public Officer. Shambre also had two Failure to Appear charges out of Iredell County and received a $2,000 secured bond on those charges. Shambre was booked into the Burke County Jail and placed under a total bond of $92,000 secured.

Shambre has 21 pending charges in three counties.