Breaking Overnight: 1 dead, person of interest in custody, police confirm

MORGANTON, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A death investigation is underway in Burke County and a person of interest is in custody following a local man’s death Saturday night in Morganton, Morganton public safety officials confirmed Sunday morning.

Officers responded to calls regarding an incident at a residence at 309 Burkemont Avenue around 7 p.m. on Saturday. Jerry Corpening, 66, was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed 18-year-old Iziaha Corpening as a person of interest. Officials said Sunday morning he turned himself in, an interview was conducted, and he was placed in the local jail.

Morganton Police and Fire, EMS, and public safety officials were among the departments that responded to the scene.

It is unclear at this time what the relationship is between the two and there is no mention of charges at this time. this remains an active investigation and NCSBI is involved in the investigation.