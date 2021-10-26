Body found last week on banks of Catawba River in Morganton identified

MORGANTON, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The body found along the banks of the Catawba River in Morganton has been identified, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding reports of a body observed on the banks of the Catawba River near the Carbon City area of Morganton last Friday. On Tuesday, the medical examiner identified the body as Shawn Cash, who had been reported missing by family members earlier this month.

A preliminary cause of death has been noted as drowning, and toxicology results are pending, according to the medical examiner.

The Burke County Sheriff, a rescue squad, Morganton’s Department of Public Safety, and the medical examiner were involved in the case.

According to Burke County Sheriff’s Office, the body was discovered Friday and appeared to have been there for at least 10 days.

This remains an active investigation.