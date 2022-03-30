BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man is facing multiple charges after a car chase reached at least 130 miles per hour on Highway 64 in Burke County Sunday, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Earp, 43, has been charged with fleeing to elude arrest with a car, resisting a public officer, reckless driving, and speeding. He was given a $30,000 secured bond.

Around 7 a.m., deputies were advised by the store clerk of a Marathon Convenience Store on Lenior Road in Morganton that two people were passed out in a car running at a diesel fuel pump.

When deputies approached the car, they saw a butane torch, glass pipe, and naloxone. The man and woman in the car woke up and the driver cursed at the deputy and drove away.

Deputies fired up their blue lights, sirens, and pursued the vehicle on N.C. 18 — Highway U.S. 64 toward Lenoir.

Before reaching 100 miles per hour, the Earp pulled over to the right shoulder of the road at Chesterfield Wood Products and the woman passenger got out of the car. He then continued towards Lenoir.

When Earp crossed into Calwell County, he hit 130 miles per hour.

After turning onto several roads Lenior officers had placed stop sticks on Clarks Chapel Road.

Eventually, Earp’s left front tire hit the stop sticks and blew out. The tire came off the rim when Earp turned onto Connelly Springs Road.

He was then taken into custody without further incident.

After a search of the car, deputies seized a small amount of white powder and meth.