8-year-old boy dies after being struck by vehicle in Burke County

VALDESE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An eight-year-old boy was killed after he was hit by a vehicle after running into the roadway in Burke County Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a group of children was playing near Rector Street and Drexel Rd in Valdese around 6:50 a.m. when one of them “darted” out onto the highway.

A vehicle that had just crested a small hill struck the child. Trooper said the crash was “unavoidable.”

The child was taken to the hospital where he died later Thursday morning.

Highway Patrol said no charges are expected against the driver.