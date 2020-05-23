3 arrested and nearly $70K in cash and drugs seized in Morganton

Officials in Burke and Caldwell counties worked together on a drug sting earlier this month in Morganton.

A lengthy investigation based off neighborhood complaints resulted in the arrests of Michael Walker, Brittany Cowick, and Kyle Bristol. With a history of drug offenses, Walker moved into a residence with his girlfriend Cowick located at 2102 Hartland Forest Drive.

Burke County Sheriff

A warrant was obtained for the home and a search revealed $16,000 in cash, and about $50,000 worth of meth.

During the course of the investigation Kyle Bristol was also charged with drugs possession in connection with this case.

The suspects face multiple charges including trafficking and drugs possession with intent to sell.

