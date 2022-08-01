BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 25-year-old man is dead following a collision over the weekend near Morganton, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Monday.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident at 6:40 p.m. Sunday, July 31, on NC 181 near Frank Whisnant Road.

Myrian Reid, 25, of Morganton, succumbed to his injuries while en route to the hospital, Highway Patrol said.

An initial investigation revealed Reid was driving a Cadillac, crossed the center line, and collided with another vehicle, according to the troopers’ report.

Both occupants of the other vehicle were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.