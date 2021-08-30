2 Hickory men charged following Burke County drug investigation

BURKE COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two men have been arrested following a drug investigation in Burke County, the local sheriff said Monday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding drug activity last Monday at 104 R&S Circle in Hickory. Hickory residents Yorel Scott, 21, and Tyon Turner, 18, along with several others were in the residence.

Investigators discovered multiple guns and arrested Scott and turner.

Turner faces charges of gun possession as a convicted felon while Scott faces drug possession charges.

Both were given a $25,000 secured bond.