2 Hickory men charged following Burke County drug investigation

Burke County

by: Walter Hermann

Posted: / Updated:

Burke County Sheriff

BURKE COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two men have been arrested following a drug investigation in Burke County, the local sheriff said Monday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding drug activity last Monday at 104 R&S Circle in Hickory. Hickory residents Yorel Scott, 21, and Tyon Turner, 18, along with several others were in the residence.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

Investigators discovered multiple guns and arrested Scott and turner.

Turner faces charges of gun possession as a convicted felon while Scott faces drug possession charges.

Both were given a $25,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories