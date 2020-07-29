1 dead and another injured in Connelly Springs shooting

Generic police tape is shown in a file image. (Photo credit: Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Detectives are investigating a homicide at a residence in Connelly Springs.

Officers responded to calls around 1 a.m. on Wednesday near 6937 Knob Ave. regarding gunshots. One man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and pronounced dead on the scene. Another injured victim was transported to the hospital with injuries.

An initial investigation showed that there was a domestic incident involving yelling, screaming, and eventually gunshots. Two men were shot, and another man and a woman fled the scene, the police report says.

The unidentified man and woman eventually turned themselves into authorities. It’s unclear at this time if charges will be pressed or if the shooting was justified.

This remains an active investigation.

