Boonville motorcyclist killed in crash on NC 18 in Wilkes County

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A motorcyclist from Boonville was killed in an accident over the weekend on NC 18 in Wilkes County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to a fatal crash around 3:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, on NC 18 near Longbottom Road.

According to Highway Patrol, a 1982 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling north, drove left of center in a sharp curve, and collided with a southbound 2016 Toyota Rav4.

They said the driver of the motorcycle, James John Anderton III, 52, of Boonville, died from his injuries at the scene. The driver of the Toyota, Louise Miller McGlamery, 72, of Wilkesboro, was not injured.

The initial investigation does not indicate excessive speed or impairing substances to be contributing factors in the collision, Highway Patrol said.