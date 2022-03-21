GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — People living along Honeysuckle Drive in Greensboro are outraged after seeing two cars speed and crash on their quiet street.

“This was a careless reckless disregard for anything in this neighborhood.”

On Friday, neighbor Matthew Nelson ran out of his house after hearing a commotion near the intersection of Cornwallis Drive and Honeysuckle Drive.

“We hear two cars just zooming by. Moments later you hear a boom, boom, boom,” he said.

Outside, he saw a blue car flipped upside down in his neighbor’s yard and a black Nissan stopped nearby.

“The guy is getting out, and he’s yelling, ‘Call the police, call the police, call the police,’” he said.

Matthew Nelson’s wife Katherine called 911.

“It was scary,” she said. “It was frightening because it doesn’t happen here. You don’t see cars flipped upside down. You don’t see a debris trail for almost a half a block.”

Matthew Nelson ran up to the two drivers to make sure they were O.K. He saw the driver in the flipped car get out and start limping up the road. As he got closer, he says he heard the two drivers yell at each other.

“And he starts to take off up to the left up there in the intersection, and then, the bigger guy in the black car, he starts to kind of take off after him,” Matthew Nelson said. “Then he gets in his vehicle and speeds off to the left to go after him.”

After both drivers left, dozens of neighbors slowly started coming out of their homes to see what happened. Thankfully, no one involved or any of the neighbors were killed.

“By the amount of speed these vehicles were going, if there was someone in this area at the time, a kid, it would have been bad,” said Katherine Nelson. “Somebody would have gotten killed.”

As they looked around Honeysuckle Drive, they saw how far back the damage started with deep tire tracks in yards and a huge gash in a nearby tree.

Everyone in the neighborhood pitched in to help sweep up glass and pick up chunks of debris.

“I’m all for speed bumps, a police presence, whatever it takes to remind people it’s not just a road, it’s a neighborhood,” said Katherine Nelson.

Greensboro police say they have not been able to locate the drivers.