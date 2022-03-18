DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The body of a Greensboro man was found two months after a car was hit by a train and thrown into the water near Wilcox Way in Davidson County, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 9:10 p.m. on Jan. 14, troopers responded to the scene at the Yadkin River near Wilcox Way in southern Davidson County, close to the Rowan County line.

The conductor told troopers he saw a car on the tracks and hit it.

Investigators learned a car was parked close to the tracks, and the train hit the car as it passed and knocked the car into Yadkin River.

No one was found during a search on Jan. 14.

On Feb. 26, a body was spotted by a fisherman and retrieved by authorities. The body was then sent to the medical examiner’s office to be identified.

On Thursday, the body was identified as William Franklin Head, 64, of Greensboro, and troopers say Head is also the registered owner of the car hit by the train.