Body of missing NC teen, whose car was found burned, located along roadway

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The body of a missing Jamestown teen was found along Witty Road in Guilford County on Thursday, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Around 4 p.m., a passerby found a body near where Witty Road intersects Lake Brandt Road.

Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox

On Thursday night, Greensboro police confirmed the body to be that of 19-year-old Alan Aidan Tran.

Tran was last seen at his family’s residence in Jamestown on Monday around 2 p.m.

Tran’s 2020 white Dodge Charger was found burned at Timbercreek Apartments off Glendale Drive in Greensboro.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.