Body of missing dad recovered from NC river days after finding 5-year-old son’s body

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Crews recovered the body of a 38-year-old man from the Neuse River Wednesday afternoon, days after finding the body of his 5-year-old son.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Sterling Holman’s body was found in the Neuse River during a systematic search for him.

The body of Braylin Holman was located around 2 p.m. Monday, officials confirmed.

The father and son were reported missing on March 24 during a fishing trip at the Goldsboro Boating Access Area along U.S. 117.

This concludes the week-long search for the missing father and son, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office was joined by boat teams from North Carolina Wildlife, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, Craven County Emergency Services, Goldsboro Fire Department Wayne County Emergency Management and Wayne County EMS.