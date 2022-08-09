MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The body of a 20-year-old man who had been missing for more than six weeks was found Monday in McDowell County, authorities said.

Gabe Focaracci was reported missing from the Asheville area on June 24, 2022. His remains were discovered Monday afternoon in a remote area of Curtis Creek.

Rescue personnel made the discovery in a steep and rugged ravine around one mile from where his car was found on July 12. An autopsy will be conducted this week.

In total, nine searches were made since the discovery of his car.

“I would like to thank the brave men and women from all the different agencies and organizations who have assisted us with these searches. The area is rugged, steep, and very dangerous to operate in”, said Sheriff Ricky Buchanan in a written statement, released on Monday.