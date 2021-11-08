Body found on Duke University campus, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A body was found on the Duke University campus Sunday morning, officials said.

The body of a male was found in woods behind Penn Pavilion on Duke’s West Campus, according to a news release from Duke University.

Identification of the body has not been made, but university officials said they do not believe he was a student.

“Duke University Police are on the scene and ask others to avoid the area at this time as they conduct their investigation,” the news release said.

Officials said that they do “not suspect foul play.”

In the news release, Duke University officials said that the school offers mental health services for students. Any student can call 919-660-1000 to speak with someone, or for assistance with referrals in the local community.