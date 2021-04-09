Body found on beach at Cape Hatteras National Seashore

MANTEO, N.C. (AP) — A man’s body has been found on a beach at the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, authorities said Friday.

The National Park Service said in a news release that at 9:14 a.m., a local resident reported finding a man’s body on the beach between the villages of Salvo and Avon. National Park Service law enforcement rangers, Dare County Sheriff’s Office, Dare County Emergency Medical Services and Chicamacomico Banks Fire Department all responded to the 911 call, the news release said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

After arriving, responders confirmed that the unidentified man was dead. It’s believed the body had been in the ocean for an extended period of time, according to the news release.

Officials said the body will be taken to the Office of the North Carolina Medical Examiner.