ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — EMS and law enforcement have responded to reports of a body hanging from the Mizpah Church Road bridge, over U.S. 29, just outside of Reidsville.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office says Mizpah Church Road and U.S. 29 both north and southbound will be closed for several hours.

Highway Patrol is redirecting traffic off of U.S. 29 onto U.S. 29 Business.