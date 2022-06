WILSON, N.C. (WNCN)– A boat accident closed Buckhorn Reservoir Sunday afternoon, Wilson police said.

This happened Sunday just after 10 a.m.

Police said the reservoir is closed to the public while they investigate the accident.

Police said currently there is no information on any injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.