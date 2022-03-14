SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Cheerwine and its hometown of Salisbury will welcome two of the country’s favorite rock bands to the Hotwire Communication Stage as this year’s headliners.

Blues Traveler, the Grammy-winning quintet, is best known for their Top 40 singles “Run-Around,” “Hook,” and “But Anyway,” as well as their improvisational live shows.

The Grammy-nominated Spin Doctors rose to fame for their 5x platinum album Pocket Full of Kryptonite and hits “Two Princes” and “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong.”

The two headlining acts will be joined by Lauren Light Trio, Tsunami Wave Riders, and 9daytrip, Cheerwine Festival organizers said.



“We’re beyond grateful to the fans who travel from near and far to celebrate at the Cheerwine Festival with us,” says Joy Ritchie Harper, vice-president of marketing for Cheerwine and fifth-generation founding family member. “And we’d like to thank them by hosting two incredible headlining acts in our hometown.”



This year’s outdoor celebration is scheduled for Saturday, May 21, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., against the backdrop of Salisbury’s historic downtown.



In addition to live musical performances from national, regional, and local acts, festival-goers will:

Taste Cheerwine-inspired food, including BBQ, desserts and more, from 35 Carolinian vendors

Enjoy Cheerwine-infused craft beer from a number of regional breweries, such as New Sarum Brewing Company and Cabarrus Brewing Company

For more information, please click here.