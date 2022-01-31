Biden order hiking federal worker minimum wage to $15 puts spotlight on pay in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 70,000 federal workers will start earning a $15 an hour minimum wage.

The new rule put in place by the Biden Administration went into effect on Sunday.

The higher wages will impact workers from the Department of Defense, Department of Agriculture, and the Department of Veterans affairs.

Nearly 300,000 employees of federal contractors will start to see a raise to $15 an hour over the course of the year.

At Alley Twenty Six, a restaurant in downtown Durham, general manager Quentin Dyson, lives by a motto, he says.

“A well-paid employee is a happy employee, and a happy employee makes a happy general manager and owner,” said Dyson.

He’s already paying his non-tip employees, like dishwashers and cooks $15 an hour, more than double the minimum wage in North Carolina.

“With inflation and everything else in this country having a living wage is important for any of our employees, or anybody period. But to attract, hire and retain these people — our employees — we have to offer them a lot more than other places do,” said Dyson.

Higher wages are something many big companies are beginning to catch on to.

Back in November Macy’s announced it would increase its starting wage to $15 an hour.

Michael Walden, an economist and professor at North Carolina State University, points to the ongoing labor shortage as one of the reasons why some larger companies are increasing pay.

“If a business needs to find work, the first thing that usually crosses that business’s mind is: offer them a greater incentive to come to work, offer them higher wages and or higher benefits,” said Walden.

Sekia Royall, president of the North Carolina Public Service Workers Union, agrees. She’s fighting for higher wages in the state of North Carolina.

“North Carolina has been stuck at $7.25 minimum wage since 2009. If we’re gonna be honest it’s a poverty wage. People cannot afford to live in North Carolina or anywhere else on $7.25 an hour,” said Royall.

This year 21 states and 35 cities across the country raised their minimum wage.

The national minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.