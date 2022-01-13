Best place to see snow in NC this weekend

Snow is still possible for portions of North Carolina this weekend with an increased likelihood of a winter storm. The best chance for snow in central NC will be Sunday morning. Areas north and east of the Triangle will have the highest chances for accumulating snow with several inches possible.

The best place to not just see but play in the snow with this weekend will likely be the mountains. Even if they don’t see fresh powder, you can count on some ski resorts to create their own snow.

Wolf Ridge Ski Resort

The snow resort’s slopes and tubing run are open. As of Wednesday morning, the base of the mountain had between 23 and 40 inches of snow. Four slopes and two lifts were open. The mountain is open until 10 p.m. on Saturdays but closes at 4:30 p.m. on Sundays. New to winter sports? The resort offers lessons for adults and children. Skiing and tubing passes can be purchased in person or online.

Cataloochee Ski Area

The Maggie Valley ski area had 16 slopes and all its lifts open as of Wednesday. Snow at the base was between 34 and 46 inches deep. If you’re looking for a night ski or tubing fun, both are an option at Cataloochee. The mountain’s 50 skiable acres are open until 10 p.m. You can purchase passes or book a lesson online.

Appalachian Ski Mountain

Plan ahead if you’re headed to Appalachian Ski Mountain. All tickets and rentals need to be purchased ahead of time. The mountain reported it had 50 to 60 inches of snow at the base as of Wednesday. Snowmaking was in progress and all, but two slopes are currently open. If skiing and snowboarding aren’t your thing, the ice-skating rink is also open.

Sugar Mountain Resort

This Banner Elk resort was also in the progress of making snow as temperatures allow. The mountain was open for skiing, snowboarding, ice skating and tubing, giving families plenty of options for winter fun. If walking is more of your pace, guided snowshoeing tours are offered this season. Snow depth throughout the mountains averaged between 40 and 76 inches.

Beech Mountain Resort

Snowmaking was not in progress as of Wednesday morning but snow depth sat between 34 and 54 inches deep. The mountain was open for tubing and night skiing but not ice skating at this time. Equipment rentals, passes and lessons may be reserved online or purchased in person.

Sapphire Valley Ski Area

As of Wednesday, Sapphire Valley was closed for skiing. Fewer than 10 inches of snow were reported on the slopes. There was no reported snowmaking in progress. The mountain said they hoped to open for the weekend. The Frozen Falls Tube Park was scheduled to re-open Friday at noon. Before heading to the ski area, check its website or call 828-743-7663 to ensure they are open.