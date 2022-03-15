(STACKER) — Long gone are the days when education levels weren’t inherently tied to income levels. Twenty-first-century teens as young as high school freshmen consider what colleges are available to them sooner rather than later to make a decent living in the long run.
Be it grades or money, many young adults choose the more convenient option of community college to begin their undergraduate education: 41% of all undergrads are in a two-year school, according to the American Association of Community Colleges.
When it comes down to education and numbers, a community college’s annual tuition and fees are significantly less than four-year schools no matter which way the data is sliced. Stacker compiled a list of the best community colleges in North Carolina using rankings from Niche.
These community colleges offer a great reason to consider a two-year education before moving on to a four-year school. If considering a continued education, these community colleges are a perfect place to start.
#10. Wilkes Community College (Wilkesboro)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $3,348
#9. Montgomery Community College (Troy)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $6,615
#8. Cleveland Community College (Shelby)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $4,461
#7. Craven Community College (New Bern)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $12,684
#6. Southwestern Community College – North Carolina (Sylva)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $5,428
#5. Sandhills Community College (Pinehurst)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $8,717
#4. Sampson Community College (Clinton)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $10,057
#3. Brunswick Community College (Bolivia)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $7,299
#2. Stanly Community College (Albemarle)
– Niche grade: B+
– Net price: $8,447
#1. Randolph Community College (Asheboro)
– Niche grade: B+
– Net price: $7,120