(STACKER) — Long gone are the days when education levels weren’t inherently tied to income levels. Twenty-first-century teens as young as high school freshmen consider what colleges are available to them sooner rather than later to make a decent living in the long run.

Be it grades or money, many young adults choose the more convenient option of community college to begin their undergraduate education: 41% of all undergrads are in a two-year school, according to the American Association of Community Colleges.

When it comes down to education and numbers, a community college’s annual tuition and fees are significantly less than four-year schools no matter which way the data is sliced. Stacker compiled a list of the best community colleges in North Carolina using rankings from Niche.

These community colleges offer a great reason to consider a two-year education before moving on to a four-year school. If considering a continued education, these community colleges are a perfect place to start.

#10. Wilkes Community College (Wilkesboro)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $3,348

#9. Montgomery Community College (Troy)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $6,615

#8. Cleveland Community College (Shelby)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $4,461

#7. Craven Community College (New Bern)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $12,684

#6. Southwestern Community College – North Carolina (Sylva)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $5,428

#5. Sandhills Community College (Pinehurst)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $8,717

#4. Sampson Community College (Clinton)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $10,057

#3. Brunswick Community College (Bolivia)

– Niche grade: B

– Net price: $7,299

#2. Stanly Community College (Albemarle)

– Niche grade: B+

– Net price: $8,447

#1. Randolph Community College (Asheboro)

– Niche grade: B+

– Net price: $7,120